Linkin Park’s new track dominates 11 Billboard charts upon release

Linkin Park has thrilled their audience with the release of "Heavy Is the Crown," marking the second single from their upcoming album "From Zero". The song follows the release of "The Emptiness Machine," which served as the group's official re-entry into the music scene. While "The Emptiness Machine" continues to secure a strong position on the charts, the newly released track is making its debut on several Billboard charts this week.

"Heavy Is the Crown" entered 11 different Billboard charts in the United States upon its release. This accomplishment is noteworthy given that the track dropped on a Tuesday—midway through the tracking period. This limited window, amounting to just three days of streams and sales, was still sufficient to propel the song to instant chart success.

The swift success of "Heavy Is the Crown" can be attributed primarily to its robust sales, as eager fans snapped up the single in considerable numbers during its brief availability. According to Luminate, the Grammy-winning rock band's latest track sold 2,200 copies, landing it at No 24 on the Digital Song Sales chart, which ranks the best selling songs in the country across all genres.

Beyond its placement on the primary sales chart, "Heavy Is the Crown" has also made its presence felt on three additional genre-specific lists. The single enters the Rock and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts in third position, while claiming the No 1 spot on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales ranking.

Notably, it dethrones "The Emptiness Machine" from the top, showcasing the band's consistent dominance within the genre.

At present, "Heavy Is the Crown" has made an appearance on just one streaming-specific chart. The track debuts at No 12 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart and is expected to climb higher as streaming numbers continue to accumulate over the coming days.

The strong sales performance, paired with a solid showing in streams, has propelled "Heavy Is the Crown" onto three of Billboard's "Hot" charts, which factor in sales, streaming, and radio airplay. The single has secured placements on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart at No 19, Hot Rock Songs at No 16, Hot Alternative Songs at No 14, and impressively, No 2 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.

Linkin Park has made a comeback on both of Billboard's global charts with their extensive international fanbase. "Heavy Is the Crown" enters the Billboard Global Excl US chart at No 25, reflecting its popularity outside the United States. Meanwhile, the track lands at No 43 on the Billboard Global 200, which considers streaming and sales figures from around the world, including the US.