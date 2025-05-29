Linkin Park breaks record with latest chart-topping single

Video of Up From The Bottom (Official Music Video) - Linkin Park

Following months of buzz around their album "From Zero", Linkin Park has officially made chart history with their new single, "Up From the Bottom". Released as part of the upcoming deluxe edition of the album, the track has steadily gained traction across alternative radio, and this week, it reached a new milestone.

The song has climbed from the third position to No 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, dethroning Jonah Kagen's "God Needs the Devil", which previously held the top spot for one week.

"Up From the Bottom" now leads the list of tracks with the highest audience impressions on US alternative radio, achieving this feat in just eight weeks.

This marks Linkin Park's 14th No 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart. With this accomplishment, the band surpasses Cage the Elephant and Green Day, both of whom had 13 chart-toppers.

Only Red Hot Chili Peppers have more No 1s in the chart's history, holding on to the lead by a single track.

The band's new success follows the earlier performance of "The Emptiness Machine", which was released in September 2024 and later climbed to No 1, remaining there for five consecutive weeks.

Another track from the album, "Heavy Is the Crown", also performed well, peaking at No 6 and adding to Linkin Park's total of 22 top 10 entries.

Among their most notable chart-toppers, "What I've Done" remains their longest-reigning No 1 with a 15-week run. Other enduring hits include "Numb" and "New Divide", each staying at the summit for 12 weeks.