Cancer patient Hina Khan shares photos of scars, says ‘they're the first sign of progress’

Bollywood TV star Hina Khan, known for her roles in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and reality shows like "Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss", is courageously documenting her fight against breast cancer. Recently, she shared a poignant image on Instagram, revealing her scar and expressing a powerful message of resilience and hope.

In her heartfelt post, Hina wrote, "What do you see in this picture? The scars on my body or the hope in my eyes? The scars are mine; I embrace them with love because they're the first sign of the progress I deserve. The hope in my eyes is the reflection of my soul; I can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel. I am manifesting my healing. And I am praying for yours too." She included the hashtags #SacredNotScared and #DaddysStrongGirl.

The post garnered supportive comments from fellow celebrities. Designer Masaba Gupta advised, "Take care of yourself Hina," while actor Dalljiet Kaur reassured, "You will heal my love. We all are praying for you." Actor Arjun Bijlani also showed his support with heart emojis.

In a recent update, Hina, who has just undergone her first chemotherapy session, shared a video of herself cutting off her hair. "I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn't want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I've realized my real crown is my courage, my strength, and the love I have for myself. Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice wig for this phase," she explained.

Hina Khan revealed her stage three breast cancer diagnosis last month and has been receiving treatment since.

Hina's journey has inspired many. From her breakout role as Akshara to her participation in reality shows and performances in series like "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and "Naagin 5", Hina has always shown incredible talent and determination. Her film credits include "Hacked", "Smartphone", "Lines", "Wishlist", and "Unlock". She also starred in the second season of the web-series "Damaged 2".