IFFI 2023 honours winners, 'Kantara' becomes first Kannada film to win

The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) wrapped up in Goa on Tuesday following the screening of 270 international and Indian films – comprising 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films. The concluding ceremony honoured "Endless Borders" with the Best Film Award, recognised "Panchayat" Season 2 as the Best Web-Series, presented actor-director Rishab Shetty with the Special Jury Award for his film "Kantara", and bestowed the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award upon Hollywood legend Michael Douglas.

The following is a compilation of the winners from IFFI 2023:

Best Film: "Endless Borders"

The accolade for Best Film was presented to "Endless Borders," a Persian film directed by Abbas Amini. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of an Iranian teacher's journey amid the upheaval sparked by the Taliban's ascent in Afghanistan. The film explores the intricacies of prejudice, moral quandaries, and forbidden love. The jury commended the film for its capacity to surpass physical and emotional boundaries, applauding director Abbas Amini for his bold storytelling.

Best Web-Series: "Panchayat" Season 2

"Panchayat" Season 2, honored with the inaugural Best Web Series (OTT) Award at IFFI, narrates the story of an engineering graduate compelled to take on the role of a Panchayat secretary in the fictional village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh, owing to a lack of better job prospects. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) for Amazon Prime Video, the web-series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and features a cast including Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar in significant roles.

Best Actor (Male): Pouria Rahimi Sam for the film "Endless Borders"

Pouria Rahimi Sam earned the distinction of Best Actor for his portrayal in "Endless Borders". The jury selected him "for the richness of acting and interacting with his partners, children and adults in challenging shooting conditions". His nuanced depiction of Ahmad, the exiled Iranian teacher grappling with ethnic tensions and forbidden love, struck a profound chord with the jury.

Best Actor (Female): Melanie Thierry for the film "Party of Fools"

Melanie Thierry, the French actress, received the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female) for her role in "Party of Fools". The jury expressed in their citation that the award was bestowed upon her, "to an actress whose range of expressions gives us – with subtlety – all the emotions from hope to despair, encountered in her character's crazy journey."

Special Jury Award: Rishab Shetty for the film "Kantara"

Actor-director Rishabh Shetty received the Special Jury Award for "Kantara." The jury's quotation for Rishabh acknowledged, "For the director's ability to put across a very important story. The film, though rooted in its own culture of the forest demons, reaches out to audiences regardless of culture and social status."

Best Director: Stephan Komandarev for the film "Blaga's Lessons"

Bulgarian Director Stephan Komandarev secured the Silver Peacock for Best Director for "Blaga's Lessons", a compelling exploration of moral compromise in the midst of deception. The film revolves around Blaga, a widow whose moral convictions are tested after becoming a victim of telephone scammers. It sheds light on the precarious lives of contemporary senior citizens in post-communist Bulgaria.

Best Debutant Director: Reger Azad Kaya for the film "When The Seedlings Grow"

Reger Azad Kaya was honored with the Award for Best Debut Feature Film of a Director for "When the Seedlings Grow". The jury highlighted that the film effectively depicts a day in the life of a father, daughter, and a lost boy through a series of small events. It is described as an intimate narrative that unfolds the stories of the characters as well as those of a nation and its traumas.

Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award: Michael Douglas

At the closing ceremony of the film festival, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana jointly bestowed the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 upon Hollywood legend Michael Douglas. During his speech, Michael Douglas fondly recalled the contributions of Satyajit Ray and remarked, "I would like to share this honour with PM Narendra Modi, the honourable Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. It's an honour to receive Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. I am humbled to join a prestigious group of past award recipients. Ray personified what it means to be a world class filmmaker."

Additionally, he said, "His films not only represent the triumph of the Indian film industry but the potential of the cross-cultural artistic expression. With every think going on in the world today, this festival reminds us the magic of movie making. When you have been in the industry as long as I have, it becomes clear that cinema is one of the few mediums that has the power to unite and transform us. It reveals our true humanity. Today our global language of cinema is more meaningful than ever."