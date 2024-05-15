TV & Film
'Panchayat' season 3 trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns with new politics and rivalry

Photo: Collected

Prime Video has finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of "Panchayat" season 3. This season promises more rivalry, laughter, and romance as Jitendra Kumar is back as 'Sachiv Ji' in everyone's favourite Phulera village. 

This new season delves deeper into the shenanigans of the Phulera residents, where politics and rivalry reign supreme, leading to comedic trials and tribulations.

The two-minute-17-second-long trailer opens with a new Sachiv (secretary) arriving in Phulera and making a call to the local MLA. 

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the former secretary Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) is summoned back. Meanwhile, it's election season in Phulera, and everyone from Pradhan Manju Devi Dubey (Neena Gupta) to Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir Yadav) is working hard to enhance their image.

As discontent brews among the village residents over the distribution of houses under a government scheme, Tripathi must come to the Pradhan's rescue. Additionally, he must navigate the chaos to maintain his relationship with Pradhan's daughter Rinku (Sanvikaa).

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, "Panchayat" chronicles the journey of an engineering graduate who reluctantly becomes the panchayat secretary in the quaint, fictional village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), "Panchayat" season 3 promises the return of beloved characters played by Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, and Sunita Rajwar.

The third season of "Panchayat" will be available for streaming on Prime Video on May 28. 

 

Comments Policy

