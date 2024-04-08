TV & Film
‘Munna bhaiya’ won't be part of Mirzapur 3
Photo: Collected

Bad news for Mirzapur fans as actor Divyenndu, popular for his portrayal of Munna Bhaiya in the web series "Mirzapur," has made it clear that he won't be returning for the show's third instalment. 

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Divyenndu revealed that the character had begun to impact his own personality, stating, "I hereby declare, on Humans of Bombay, that I am not involved in Mirzapur Season 3."

The announcement may come as a surprise to 'Mirzapur' fans, given the widespread acclaim for Divyenndu's portrayal of Munna Bhaiya, lauded by both viewers and critics alike.

Divyenndu further elaborated on the toll playing Munna Tripapthi took on his life. "When I immersed myself in the character, it began to deeply affect my personality. We shouldn't romanticize delving too deeply into a character, because it's not easy. There were times when it became really intense for me. I felt suffocated. It's so complex that you don't even realise you're in that state. It's only when you step out of it that you realise how intense it was," he explained.

For those unaware, in a surprising turn of events, Munna Tripathi met his demise at the end of the second season of the crime drama. Nevertheless, fans still believe in conspiracy theories suggesting that Munna Bhaiya may still be alive.

The first season of Mirzapur premiered on November 16, 2018, followed by the release of the second season in October 2020. The web-series revolves on exploration of power struggles, revenge, and the complex dynamics within the Tripathi family.

Divyenndu's most recent appearance was in the Kunal Kemmu-directed film, "Madgaon Express," where he starred alongside Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary.

