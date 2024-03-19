Jaideep Ahlawat starrer ‘Paatal Lok’ season 2 announced

Amazon Prime Video has officially announced the second installment of the gripping crime drama "Paatal Lok".

The latest season features Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Anurag Arora, amongst others.

Prime Video unveiled the first look from the second season, sharing, "Two seemingly disconnected cases get Hathiram and Ansari to work together again, sending them down the track of a nebulous conspiracy."

Created by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, "Paatal Lok" season 2 boasts a talented writing team comprising Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Tamal Sen, and Rahul Kanojia.

Prime video released the first season of the crime thriller web-series in 2020. The first season of "Paatal Lok" explores the story of a down-and-out police officer, who lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a prime time journalist. The case turns out to be a devious maze where nothing is what it looks like. The pursuit of it leads him to the dark netherworld: the 'Paatal Lok', and to shocking discoveries in the pasts of the four suspects.

Amazon Prime Video also released the most awaited teaser of Mirzapur 3. The breakout series starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, and Shweta Tripathi has been Prime Video's biggest show and it is returning after almost 4 years.