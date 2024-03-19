MrBeast secures Amazon deal for largest competition series in TV history

The immensely popular YouTube star has inked a deal with Amazon MGM Studios for his inaugural traditional TV series. Titled "Beast Games", and described as "the biggest reality competition series in television history." This project, based on his YouTube show, will involve 1,000 contestants vying for a USD 5 million cash payout, marking the largest single prize in the history of television and streaming.

According to sources, Amazon outbid at least one major streaming competitor to secure the deal with MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, who stands as the most popular content creator on YouTube. Notably, Donaldson negotiated the right to maintain creative control over the production as part of the agreement.

"My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms. Amazon gave me the creative control I needed to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud," commented MrBeast in a statement.

MrBeast will take on the roles of both host and executive producer for the show, which will be streamed on Prime Video. Additionally, he will continue producing his YouTube series alongside this new endeavour.

In the past, the first season of Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge" held the record for the largest reality TV payout with its USD 4.56 million prize.

Donaldson has been a YouTube content creator since 2016, amassing a massive 245 million subscribers to his channel. With nearly 800 videos, including elaborate productions like his real-life Squid Game contest with 588 million views, he's become a prominent figure on the platform.

His family-friendly content often features daring stunts and philanthropic acts, such as funding cataract surgeries for 1,000 blind individuals and donating millions in food and supplies. Donaldson has also invested in his own USD 10 million content creation studio in North Carolina.

In a February interview with Time magazine, Donaldson revealed that his channel generates USD 600 to USD 700 million annually, which he reinvests into his productions. "Each video does a couple million in ad revenue, a couple million in brand deals," he explained. "I've reinvested everything, believing we would succeed. And it's worked out… I just want to be the best and make the best content possible."