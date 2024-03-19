Indian spin-off of ‘Citadel’ unveils official name

Prime Video India has revealed the title and first look of the highly anticipated Indian spin-off of the Russo Brothers' acclaimed series "Citadel", featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Titled "Citadel: Honey Bunny", the Indian rendition promises to blend the adrenaline-fueled action of a gritty spy thriller with the tender essence of a love story, all against the vibrant backdrop of the '90s era.

The announcement, accompanied by a striking yellow poster, introduced the audience to the characters portrayed by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, both depicted as skilled spy agents wielding guns with precision.

Joining the lead duo are esteemed Indian actors including Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher, further enriching the ensemble cast.

While the original "Citadel" series premiered exclusively on Prime Video last April, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as elite agents, the Indian version, as confirmed by Priyanka Chopra, is not a remake but rather a spin-off set within the "Citadel" universe. Additionally, versions in Spanish, Italian, and Mexican are reportedly in development.