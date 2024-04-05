'Legally Blonde' TV series in the works with Amazon Prime Video

A television series set within the universe of the iconic film franchise "Legally Blonde" is currently in the works at Amazon Prime Video, according to sources confirmed by Variety.

While specific plot details remain undisclosed, the project is set to be executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, along with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who will also be taking on writing duties.

Witherspoon, known for her leading role in the "Legally Blonde" films, will serve as an executive producer under her production company Hello Sunshine, alongside Lauren Neustadter. Marc Platt, a producer from the original films, is set to join the team as well. The series will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

The original "Legally Blonde" film, released in 2001, followed the journey of Elle Woods, played by Witherspoon, a fashion-focused sorority girl who enrolls in Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. The film's success led to a sequel, "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde" in 2003, and a third installment in 2009. A Broadway musical adaptation of the original film received critical acclaim and several award nominations.

Schwartz and Savage, renowned for their work on the hit series "Gossip Girl," bring a wealth of experience to the project. Their track record includes successful television series such as "The OC" and recent productions like the "Gossip Girl" reboot.