Christian Bale transforms into ‘Frankenstein’s’ monster in ‘The Bride’ first look

In a spine-chilling first glimpse into the world of Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming film, "The Bride", Christian Bale emerges as the iconic "Frankenstein's" monster. The acclaimed director, in collaboration with Warner Bros, recently unveiled images on Instagram from a gripping camera test for the movie, offering a peek into the highly anticipated production.

Bale's metamorphosis into the legendary monster is poised to captivate audiences alongside Jessie Buckley, the Oscar-nominated star of "The Lost Daughter", who portrays the enigmatic titular character, reported Variety.

Gyllenhaal has curated an ensemble cast of stellar talents for "The Bride", including the likes of Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, and Annette Bening. Notably, the film reunites Bale with cinematographer Lawrence Sher, renowned for his work on the dark and gritty world of "Joker".

Set against the backdrop of 1930s Chicago, "The Bride" promises a fresh interpretation of the timeless "Frankenstein" narrative. Buckley's character, a young woman tragically murdered, is resurrected, sending shockwaves through her creators as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, yearning for love and catalysing a radical social upheaval.

Alongside the unveiling of Bale's monstrous portrayal, Gyllenhaal tantalised fans with a glimpse of Buckley's captivating portrayal of the bride.

"The Bride" marks Gyllenhaal's second venture into directing, following the critically acclaimed "The Lost Daughter", which garnered widespread acclaim upon its Netflix release in 2021. The film secured three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards, including nods for Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Buckley), and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Excitement surrounding "Frankenstein's" legacy doesn't end with "The Bride". Acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is currently in production on his own adaptation, featuring rising star Jacob Elordi as the iconic monster. Backed by Netflix, del Toro's project boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, and Christoph Waltz, promising to bring a fresh perspective to the classic tale.

Warner Bros has slated the release of Gyllenhaal's "The Bride" for October 2, 2025.