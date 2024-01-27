Paul Mescal lands William Shakespeare’s role in Chloé Zhao's ‘Hamnet’

In a major casting announcement, Paul Mescal has been confirmed to portray the legendary playwright William Shakespeare in Chloé Zhao's upcoming film, "Hamnet", based on Maggie O'Farrell's 2020 novel of the same name.

The film, revealed in April 2023, will not only feature Mescal but also star Jessie Buckley. Mescal's involvement in the project had been a topic of speculation, and his role has now been officially confirmed.

Expressing his excitement about the project, Mescal stated, "That book – it's just devastating. I can't wait. If I told a younger version of myself that this would be [shooting] this year, I wouldn't believe it." He also praised co-star Jessie Buckley, calling her "one of our present-day greats."

Chloé Zhao is known for directing acclaimed films such as "The Rider", "Nomadland" and "Eternals". Both Buckley and Mescal previously collaborated on the 2023 film "The Lost Daughter", directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

"Hamnet", adapted from O'Farrell's novel, is set in 1580s England during the Black Death, with a storyline revolving around the life of a young Latin tutor who falls in love with an extraordinary woman named Agnes. The film explores themes of love, loss, and the human condition against the backdrop of Shakespeare's era.

Zhao, who also co-wrote the screenplay with O'Farrell, brings her directorial expertise to the project. As of now, the film does not have an official release date.