TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jan 27, 2024 01:00 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 01:00 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Dev Patel makes directorial debut with 'Monkey Man'

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jan 27, 2024 01:00 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 27, 2024 01:00 PM
Dev Patel makes directorial debut with 'Monkey Man'
Photo: Sceengrab from "Monkey Man" trailer

Dev Patel, the Oscar-nominated actor, ventures into his directorial debut with the action-packed revenge narrative titled "Monkey Man". Universal Pictures is set to theatrically release the film on April 5. Jordan Peele produced the movie under his Monkeypaw Productions banner, with the film unveiling its first trailer on Friday morning.

In the film, Patel takes on the role of Kid, portraying "an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash," as stated in the release. Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, a deity in Hinduism, the movie delves into themes surrounding this mythological figure.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The trailer exhibits intense action reminiscent of a "John Wick" movie. Patel's character embarks on a journey of violent retribution, engaging in shootings, stabbings, and brutal confrontations with gunmen. In one scene, he ruthlessly stabs a man through the neck while gripping a knife between his teeth.

Patel directed "Monkey Man" based on his original story and screenplay, co-written with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. Initially slated for Netflix, the film now secured a theatrical release under Monkeypaw's film agreement with Universal.

The cast of "Monkey Man" features Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, and Makarand Deshpande.

3-day retrospective event to honour late Irrfan Khan
Read more

3-day retrospective event to honour late Irrfan Khan

The producers of the film include Patel, Peele, Jomon Thomas, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, and Anjay Nagpal. Serving as executive producers are Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskya, Aaron L Gilbert, Andria Spring, Alison-Jane Roney, and Steven Thibault. 

"Monkey Man" is presented by Universal Pictures as a Bron Studios production, a Thunder Road film, a Monkeypaw production, and a Minor Realm/S'Ya Concept production, in association with WME Independent and Creative Wealth Media.

Related topic:
Dev PatelMonkey ManJordan PeeleUniversal Picturessobhita dhulipala
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Weddings, women, and the weight of choices

Weddings, women, and the weight of choices

'Oppenheimer' to screen in Japan next year after nuclear controversy

‘Made in Heaven’ season 2 trailer out

‘Made in Heaven’ season 2 trailer out

Fast &amp; Furious 8

Furious 8 will bring back Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood CEOs, striking writers at impasse after new talks

Hollywood CEOs, striking writers at impasse after new talks

পদ্মার ডিক্রির চর: ‘ক্ষমতাবানদের’ দখলে যে চরের চাষাবাদ
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পদ্মার ডিক্রির চর: ‘ক্ষমতাবানদের’ দখলে যে চরের চাষাবাদ

এই চরের (ডিক্রির চর তালবারিয়া মৌজা) প্রায় এক হাজার ১৫৮ দশমিক ২৮ একর খাস জমি ১৩ লাখ ৫০ হাজার টাকায় দুইজনকে লিজ দেওয়া হয়েছে।

২২ মিনিট আগে
|আবহাওয়া

‘অসহনীয় হয়ে উঠেছে ঠান্ডার কষ্ট’

৪২ মিনিট আগে
push notification