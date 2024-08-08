Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement photos released

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now officially engaged. Their relationship was made public with a series of photos from their engagement ceremony, which were posted by Chay's father, Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Expressing his emotions Nagarjuna posted on social media, stating, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42am!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8A beginning of infinite love."

The photos capture Sobhita in an elegant peach silk saree complemented by traditional gold jewelry. Her hair is decorated with peach blossoms. Chay appears regal in his all-white attire.

Fans who are elated about the couple's engagement commented on the post. A person wrote, "Big big congratulations." a second fan wrote, "Best wishes to Chay and the Akkineni family." For the new addition to the family a fan wrote, "Congratulations to Akkineni Family."

According to an exclusive report by HT, the engagement ceremony took place at Nagarjuna's residence in Hyderabad. In attendance were Nagarjuna's wife, Amala Akkineni, and Chaitanya's brother, Akhil, along with Dhulipala's parents. The source, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed their presence to the Hindustan Times.

In September of last year, rumors about Naga's alleged "second marriage" began circulating online. However, sources close to the actor refuted these claims. They clarified, "He is still going strong with Sobhita. We have not seen them breaking up or something. They are dating discreetly. They will not come out in the open with their relationship anytime soon, unless and until they decide to get married or engaged. They are not hassled about getting spotted together, but it will be private until they officiate it with a ceremony."