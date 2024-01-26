TV & Film
3-day retrospective event to honour late Irrfan Khan

Photo: Collected

In a heartfelt tribute to the late actor Irrfan Khan, the Mahalaxmi-based experimental arts performance space, G5A, is set to present "Irrfan (1967 – 2020): A Retrospective". The event, organised by G5A Cinema House and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, aims to celebrate Irrfan Khan's enduring contribution to cinema through iconic roles in films like Maqbool, Yogi, Rana, Ashoke, and Saajan.

The retrospective, spanning three days from January 26 to 28, will showcase a selection of Irrfan's most memorable films. The lineup includes classics, such as "The Lunchbox", "Paan Singh Tomar", and Mira Nair's "The Namesake", along with audience favourites like "Piku", "Qarib Qarib Singlle"and "Talvar."

Expressing her sentiments, writer-actress and Irrfan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, shared, "I remember when he left us, my only desire was to celebrate him every day, in every way. What better way to remember him than celebrating his work."

Photo: Collected

Nikkhil Advani, a filmmaker and G5A advisory council member, credited Irrfan for influencing his directorial approach. Reflecting on their collaboration on "D-Day" (2013), Advani stated, "He makes every performance so lyrical and effortless. I am thrilled that we have been able to curate his most special films for the retrospective, and so grateful that every actor, director, producer, writer, and collaborator that I called said that they would be honoured to pay homage to such a consummate artist."

In addition to film screenings, the weekend event will feature readings from books dedicated to Irrfan Khan, including "Irrfan: A Life in Movies" by Shubhra Gupta, film critic, and columnist for The Indian Express.

 

