Randeep Hooda: The Christian Bale of Bollywood?

Physical transformation of Christian Bale for the film ‘The Machinist’ on the left and Randeep Hooda for the film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ on the right. Photos: Collected

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has gone through immense physical transformation for his upcoming biopic film.

In a surprising move, the actor stunned his followers with a recent photo of his bare body, revealing the extreme physical changes he has made for his role in the upcoming biographical film "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar". This film will depict the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, an Indian politician, activist, and writer.

Sharing a monochrome mirror selfie on his official Instagram account, Randeep appears notably thinner and almost unrecognisable. He captioned the image with the words "Kaala Paani".

In the comments section, fans wasted no time in comparing Randeep's physical transformation to that of Hollywood actor Christian Bale in "The Machinist". "Our own Christian Bale" and "Christian Bale of Bollywood" are some of the comments the picture garnered. Clearly, Randeep's dedication has generated significant buzz around the project.

"Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" marks Randeep's directorial debut. He also served as a producer for the film.

It is not intended as a preachy ode to patriotism. Instead, it aims to present historical facts with precision, dispelling myths surrounding Savarkar's alleged affiliations with the British and his involvement in Mahatma Gandhi's death, Randeep emphasised while talking about the project with Indian newspaper outlets.

The much-anticipated film is set to hit screens on March 22.