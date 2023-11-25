Randeep Hooda announces marriage to long-time girlfriend

Randeep Hooda is ready to tie the knot with Lin Laishram, confirming the swirling wedding speculations surrounding his love life. The couple took to their social media platforms to announce that they will be exchanging vows in Imphal, Manipur later this month, with a grand wedding reception to follow in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Randeep and Lin took to their respective Instagram handles to jointly share a heartfelt message that resonated with the essence of "Mahabharata". Their combined note expressed, "Drawing inspiration from the 'Mahabharata', where Arjun wedded the Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, we are delighted to announce our union with the blessings of our families and friends. The joy in our hearts is boundless as we reveal that our wedding is scheduled for November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we embark on this journey, we humbly seek your blessings and love for this fusion of cultures, a union for which we remain forever indebted and grateful. With love and light, Lin and Randeep."

Randeep and Lin accompanied the post with the caption, "We have exciting news (emojis)."

Lin's co-star from "Mary Kom," and Randeep's co-star from "Sarbjit", Darshan Kumaar, extended his heartfelt congratulations, commenting on the post, "Heartiest congratulations Lin and Randeep bhai (red heart emojis)." Actor Aahana Kumra also conveyed her best wishes through emojis in the comments.

According to a Hindustan Times report from earlier this week, Randeep and Lin are said to be planning a wedding with a mythological theme, drawing inspiration from the "Mahabharata" connection. The report quotes a source saying, "Randeep is a private person, and he prefers to keep the wedding away from media attention. This is one of the reasons why he has chosen Manipur as the wedding location. Additionally, he wishes to commence this new chapter of his life in a place that holds significance for his beloved."

Lin debuted in Bollywood in 2007 with the film "Om Shanti Om," where she made a cameo appearance as a friend of Om Kapoor (played by Shah Rukh Khan). Her Bollywood journey continued with notable roles in films such as "Mary Kom" (2014), where she portrayed the character Bem, "Umrika" (2015) as Udai's wife, "Rangoon" (2017) as Mema, and she also featured in "Qaidi Band" (2017) and "Axone" (2019) as Chanbi.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda will be soon seen in the film "Swatantra Veer Savarkar". The film revolves around the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popular as Veer Savarkar. Randeep Hooda will take on the roles of both director and co-writer alongside Utkarsh Naithani. The film is a collaborative production by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Randeep Hooda Films, Legend Studios, and Avak Films.