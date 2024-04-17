Amitabh Bachchan to receive Lata Mangeshkar Award; AR Rahman, Randeep Hooda also honoured

Amitabh Bachchan, a name synonymous with megastardom in the Indian film industry, has amassed numerous accolades throughout his illustrious career. Adding to his long list of achievements, he will soon be honoured with the prestigious Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puruskar.

Each year, this esteemed accolade is granted to an individual who has made a significant and pioneering impact on the nation, its populace, and the broader society. AR Rahman and Randeep Hooda are also among the distinguished recipients of this recognition.

On Tuesday (April 16), the Mangeshkar family revealed in a press release that the esteemed Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award would be presented to Amitabh Bachchan. Established in remembrance of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in 2022, this award recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to society.

On April 24, Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the prestigious Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, coinciding with the commemoration of their father, Deenanath Mangeshkar, a revered figure in theater and music.

Additionally, the press release announced that A R Rahman will be conferred with Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar in recognition of his remarkable contributions to Indian music. Randeep Hooda will also be acknowledged with the Vishesh Puraskar for his significant contributions to the film industry.

Previously, this accolade was bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lata Mangeshkar's sister, Asha Bhosle, in 2023.