Kerala nurses' story breaks India's Palme d'Or jinx in Cannes

In a historic turn of events, two nurses from Kerala have shattered India's long-standing absence from the coveted Palme d'Or contention at the Cannes Film Festival. Prabha and Anu, portrayed by Malayalam actors Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, respectively, are the central characters in Mumbai-born director Payal Kapadia's latest film, "All We Imagine As Light".

The inclusion of Kapadia's film in the prestigious competition section marks a significant milestone for Indian cinema, ending a drought that has persisted since 1994. The last Indian film to vie for the top prize at Cannes was "Swaham (My Own)", directed by Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N Karun, a fellow alum of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, reports Hindustan Times.

Reflecting on the momentous occasion, Karun, who graced the Cannes stage three decades ago with "Swaham", commended Payal's achievement and urged Indian cinema to follow her lead. "Payal has the rare ability to recognise the disappearing light and sound in front her to make cinema enlightening," said Karun who, as head of jury at the 2020 Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF), awarded the Most Innovative and Experimental Film prize to her short film, "And What Is The Summer".

"Payal's gender interpretations in her works allow them to stand out in Indian cinema," added Karun, who won a Camera d'Or Mention in Cannes for his debut film, "Piravi", in 1989.

"All We Imagine As Light" tells the story of two nurses grappling with personal and societal challenges, offering a poignant exploration of human experiences. The film's selection for the Palme d'Or competition places it alongside cinematic heavyweights from around the globe, including Francis Ford Coppola, David Cronenberg, and Jia Zhangke.

Despite India's notable presence on the global film stage, including acclaimed works by masters like Satyajit Ray, no Indian film has yet clinched the Palme d'Or. Even Ray's masterpiece "Pather Panchali", awarded the Best Human Document accolade at Cannes in 1956, fell short of the top honour.

This year's Cannes Film Festival is scheduled for May 14-25.