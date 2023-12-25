AR Rahman reaches Nagore Dargah in auto-rickshaw

Renowned musician AR Rahman, made a humble yet significant entrance at the Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam, arriving in an auto-rickshaw to participate in the revered Kanduri festival.

AR Rahman wore a maroon kurta, the Oscar-winning musician actively participated in the 14-day Kandhuri Festival, also known as the Nagore Dargah Festival. This annual celebration commemorates Hazrath Syed Shahul Hamid's death anniversary, spanning from the first to the fourteenth day of the Islamic month of Jamathul Aagir.

The festival commemorates the legacy of Hazrath Syed Shahul Hamid, a revered 13th-generation descendant of Sufi Saint Muhiyudin Abd al-Qadir al-Jilani. He gained acclaim for healing the physical ailment of Thanjavur's 16th-century Hindu king, Achuthappa Nayak. This historical significance draws the unique participation of Hindu devotees during the Kandhuri Festival.

In the traditional ritual, the festival commences with the raising of a sacred flag, followed by a procession escorting it to the Nagore Dargah. The succeeding days encompass Quran readings, prayers, and the illumination of the Light of Allah at the Dargah, drawing devout followers.

During the eighth day, the Kandhuri Festival features a captivating fireworks display, serving two purposes: to elevate the festive ambiance and symbolize the triumph of truth over falsehood.

Moving to the ninth day of Jamaidul Akhir, Fakirs visit Hazarath Mohsin's meditation site known as the "Peer Mandapam." On this occasion, devotees commence a holy fast for the following three days.

On the tenth day, an elaborate chariot procession, carrying sandalwood paste, is arranged. The Rawla Shariff and the tomb of the Great Saint receive the anointing of this auspicious paste.

Devotees conclude the fast, initiated on the ninth day of the festival, on the eleventh day. The message of Al Quran resonates throughout the 14 days, and its blessings are bestowed upon the Great Soul.

In a distinct event, AR Rahman recently paid homage to the UAE's 52nd National Day in Abu Dhabi, revealing a "song of hope." Collaborating with a 52-member all-female Firdaus Orchestra, Rahman honoured the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

At the event, Rahman conveyed his hopes for the song to radiate peace and joy, acknowledging the endeavors of those dedicated to improving the lives of others. He shared, "The concept is to craft a song of hope, an homage to those selflessly working. In today's world, hope is crucial. I aspire the song to bring peace, understanding, and joy. My prayers extend to all those in need of healing in this hospital."