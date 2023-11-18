Protests by artistes from two Bengals rise against distortion of ‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’

National Poet of Bangladesh, Kazi Nazrul Islam's granddaughter Khilkhil Kazi and grandson Kazi Arindam recently held a press conference to protest against the distorted re-composition of the song "Karar Oi Louho Kopat" by AR Rahman, for the film "Pippa".

In the conference organised at the Kolkata Press Club on Thursday, Nazrul's family members said that they are taking steps to take legal action against Roy Kapur Films, the producer of the movie. Artistes across Bangladesh and West Bengal have also been protesting against the song.

Khilkhil Kazi said in the press conference, "AR Rahman should apologise for how the timeless song of Kazi Nazrul Islam has been distorted. The song that fueled our collective spirit in the fight for freedom, a source of inspiration during the historic Liberation War of Bangladesh, continues to resonate today. The song must be excluded from that film."

Kazi Arindam said, "It is not just a song, it is a movement of history. The history of many freedom fighters is associated with it. The makers of the 'Pippa' movie should have studied the history of the song. We demand the removal of the song from the movie and the restoration of the original tune. I will formally report this issue in writing to the West Bengal State Government and we will take further steps through lawyers."

Prominent figures in the cultural arena of Bangladesh held a human chain and press conference yesterday raising the same demand. During the conference, the President of Bashori - A Nazrul Center, Dr Khalekuzzaman said, "It is sheer audacity for anyone to alter the melody or tone of a poet's song. The works of the poet are integral to both the Bengali nation and global cultural heritage. We denounce the distorted rendition of this song."

Nazrul Geeti singer Fatema Tuz Zohra said, "We should all raise our voices in protest against this distortion of music. AR Rahman should have known its significance. Did he make a big mistake or as it intentional? The matter needs to be looked into better."

On the other hand, West Bengal's prominent lyricist, composer, and singer Kabir Suman spoke about this matter on Facebook Live yesterday for about one and a half hours. He said, "Imagine if it weren't written by Kazi Nazrul Islam. Nevertheless, a deeper grasp of the lyrics should have been undertaken. Songs are tuned after careful consideration of the lyrics. In today's music landscape, some songs seem like a fusion of cement and stone, all whirling together in a mixer. This also applies to the remake of 'Karar Oi Louho Kopat'. How could AR Rahman, who composed songs like 'Dil Hai Chhota Sa', give a tune like that to the remake? It's truly hard to believe."

Addressing the audience of Bangladesh, Kabir Suman said, "The country that has given Nazrul the honour of national poet, please hold a press conference. Meet Rahman. Tell him the history of 'Karar Oi Louho Kopat'. Tell him not to apologise but to just learn the history."