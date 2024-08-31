Swapane eshechilo mridubhashini

Translated by Mohammad Shafiqul Islam

In a dream came the soft-spoken sylph,

the soft-spoken and sweet-smiling sylph.

To soothe a devotee, she came as a celestial beauty,

the imagined damsel dwelling in my inner territory.

In an assignation came the indifferent sylph,

the paragon of beauty limned in my heart.

In a dream came the soft-spoken sylph…

Mohammad Shafiqul Islam is a poet, translator, and academic, and Professor of English literature at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet, Bangladesh. Email: [email protected].