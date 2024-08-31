Star Literature
Kazi Nazrul Islam, Mohammad Shafiqul Islam
Sat Aug 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 06:31 PM

Swapane eshechilo mridubhashini

Translated by Mohammad Shafiqul Islam
ILLUSTRATION: AMREETA LETHE

In a dream came the soft-spoken sylph,
the soft-spoken and sweet-smiling sylph.
To soothe a devotee, she came as a celestial beauty,
the imagined damsel dwelling in my inner territory.
In an assignation came the indifferent sylph,
the paragon of beauty limned in my heart.
In a dream came the soft-spoken sylph… 

Translated by Mohammad Shafiqul Islam.

Mohammad Shafiqul Islam is a poet, translator, and academic, and Professor of English literature at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet, Bangladesh. Email: [email protected].

push notification