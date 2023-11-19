Music
Staff Correspondent
Sun Nov 19, 2023 08:33 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 11:23 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Legal notice sent to halt streaming of AR Rahman’s ‘Karar Oi Louho Kabat’ rendition

Staff Correspondent
Sun Nov 19, 2023 08:33 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 11:23 PM

The ongoing controversy over AR Rahman's rendition of Nazrul sangeet "Karar Oi Louho Kabat" has reached another height.

A legal notice has been sent to the government seeking the removal or halt of the streaming of the song, which was used in the Bollywood movie "Pippa", from all social media, OTT, and streaming platforms in Bangladesh immediately.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The notice was served on Sunday by lawyers Humayun Kabir and Md Kawsar on behalf of the human rights organisation "Law and Life Foundation Trust" and 10 Supreme Court lawyers that included Bayezid Hossain, Naim Ali Sarder, Md Solaiman Tushar, Mahadi Zaman, Ahmed Farzad, Mohammad Shahidul Islam, Shahid Siddique, and Anas Miah.

The notice was sent to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Division, and the chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.

It accused AR Rahman of "distorting" the original composition of the classic song, which was originally written and composed by Bangladesh's National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

The notice mentioned that if the AR Rahman's rendition of the song is not removed from online platforms immediately after receiving the notice, a public interest writ will be filed with Bangladesh's Supreme Court seeking directions.

The notice also added, "The revolutionary song is our intellectual property and therefore should be preserved in its original composition."

Read more

'Legacy of Metal Revived': Dhaka defies drizzle for a night of metal

The song was written as a protest against English colonisers in India. It is considered one of the most famous protest songs penned in the Bangla language.

Related topic:
Karar Oi Louho KopatAR RahmanPippaKazi Nazrul Islam
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ishaan Khatter leads squadron while battling Pakistan in ‘Pippa’ trailer

2w ago
Gems of Nazrul honours National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on his death anniversary

Gems of Nazrul honours national poet on his death anniversary

Netizens slam AR Rahman’s rendition of Nazrul Sangeet

1w ago
After Nazrul’s family, Indian artistes demand removal of Nazrul song from ‘Pippa’

After Nazrul’s family, Indian artistes demand removal of Nazrul song from ‘Pippa’

1w ago

From Leto songs to Ghazals- Exploring Nazrul’s musical versatility

অস্ট্রেলিয়ার ষষ্ঠ শিরোপা
|আইসিসি ক্রিকেট বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৩

ট্রাভিস হেডের বীরত্বে অস্ট্রেলিয়ার ষষ্ঠ শিরোপা

আহমেদাবাদের নরেন্দ্র মোদী স্টেডিয়ামে এক লাখ ৩২ হাজার দর্শকের মহাসমুদ্র স্তব্ধ করে দিয়ে ৬ষ্ঠবারের মতো বিশ্বকাপ জিতে নিয়েছে অস্ট্রেলিয়া। ভারতকে ফাইনালে ৬ উইকেটে হারানোর পথে  হেড ১২০ বলে করেন ১৩৭  রান। 

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

জামিনাদেশ কারাগারে পৌঁছানোর পরও মুক্তি পেলেন না জবি শিক্ষার্থী খাদিজা

৫৪ মিনিট আগে