'Legacy of Metal Revived': Dhaka defies drizzle for a night of metal

Despite the ceaseless drizzle in Dhaka, brought about by the deep depression soon to evolve into a cyclone, hundreds of metalheads braved the weather to storm into mosh pits at the "Legacy of Metal Revived" event last Friday at the Liberation War Museum auditorium.

Photos: Shahbaz Nahian

Organised meticulously by Eventholic, the full-on metal show invoked memories of Fridays during the heydays of our underground music scene at the then 'home of underground,' RCC (Russian Cultural Centre). For veteran musicians and fans present, the show was a trip down memory lane. It was heartening to witness a significant portion of the crowd being very young; the fresh blood eagerly immersed themselves in the few hours of metal mayhem.

The new wave of big venue concerts in post-pandemic Dhaka, consistently radiating vibrance from a new generation of young crowds, has been a positive development thus far. While big venue shows are crucial in our current context, it might also be a pivotal time to initiate relevant discussions to collectively progress towards the next steps. Nonetheless, big venue shows provide a certain kind of experience and possess an appeal that attracts diverse crowds.

However, the intensely intimate musical experience that accompanies an underground show for both performers and the audience is indescribable.

The lineup featured three of the country's best metal acts, who require no introduction. Despite the limited number of bands, the uniqueness of this show lay in each band playing an hour-long setlist comprising their original creations and favourite cover tracks, offering musical satisfaction to both performers and audiences alike. Flag bearers of Bangladeshi death metal, Trainwreck, kicked off the event and, in addition to scintillating covers of Lamb of God, showcased their unreleased track "Pair Beats Ace", setting the tone for the evening. Subsequently, Mechanix took the stage, intensifying the mosh pits with their rendition of "Domination" by Pantera.

Later, with guest appearances by Jamshed Chowdhury and Minhaz Ahmed Mridul from Powersurge and Trainwreck, they paid tribute to the legendary Azam Khan by performing a rock medley comprising four of his iconic songs– "Jibone Kichu Pabo Na Re", "Obhimani", "Ashi Ashi Bole", and "Bangladesh".

Following this, Powersurge took the stage as the headliners, wreaking havoc. Besides Metallica covers and "Bite the Pain" by Death, the most exciting moment for the audience was when Raef Al Hasan Rafa played as a guest bassist in some of their songs. They concluded the night, sending the entire crowd home with sore necks, broken voices, and hearts filled with joy.