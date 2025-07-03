Imran Ahmed, former guitarist of Mechanix, needs financial assistance for cancer treatment

Imran Ahmed, former guitarist of the renowned rock band Mechanix and an alumnus of Government Laboratory High School (Batch 02), has recently been diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He is currently undergoing intensive treatment, including chemotherapy, and is expected to undergo surgery soon.

However, the high cost of treatment has placed a tremendous financial burden on Imran and his family—expenses that are proving difficult to manage alone. In response, his friends, fellow musicians, and well-wishers have come together in solidarity, launching an appeal for financial assistance to help Imran through this life-threatening battle.

A familiar name in Bangladesh's rock music scene, Imran has made invaluable contributions to the country's musical heritage. Now, the community he helped build is calling on the public to return the support he has shown over the years.

Photo: Collected

People who are interested they can send the money via mobile app: Bkash/Nagad (Personal): 01716 009 844, Bkash (Merchant/Payment): 01818 956 153. Or they can send the money via bank transfer Bank Account Details: Account Name: SYED IMRAN AHMED, Account Number: 105 103 00 63486, Branch: Motijheel Branch Bank: Dutch Bangla Bank PLC. You can also send it to Eastern Bank PLC. Here is the bank details. Account Name: SYED IMRAN AHMED, Account Number: 106 126 00 15821, Branch: Dhanmondi Branch, Bank: Eastern Bank PLC. People interested in sending money from abroad can send it through paypal. Here is the PayPal ID: [email protected].

Any contribution, no matter the amount, can make a significant difference in helping Imran continue his fight against cancer. Those wishing to stand by him during this critical time are encouraged to come forward and donate.