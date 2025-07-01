Music
Bappa Mazumder to star in intimate solo concert

Bappa Mazumder is set to return to the stage with a solo concert under the "Yamaha on True Sound" series. Scheduled for July 22 at the Yamaha Flagship Centre in Dhaka, the event will feature reimagined versions of his well-known songs.

With fresh arrangements and a new musical approach, the concert promises a renewed listening experience—even for longtime fans familiar with his work.

"A solo show is pivotal for any artiste," said Bappa Mazumder. "I believe there should be more of such performances. Events like these allow an artiste to showcase their entire artistic journey, with the whole arrangement centered around them."

Tickets are priced at BDT 2,000 and are available through the Get Set Rock website. Advance sales are already underway. The concert will begin at 8 pm, with gates opening for the audience at 6pm. 

Bappa Mazumder held his first solo concert in 2022. His most recent performance, titled "Bappa Mazumder's Odyssey", took place last year at the KIB Auditorium.

Meanwhile, his new single "Agamikal" is slated for release soon, and he is also planning a concert tour in the United States this September–October.

