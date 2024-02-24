Bappa Mazumder’s ‘Odyssey’ is a lesson on how to arrange concerts

National Award winner and immensely popular musician Bappa Mazumder, with all his ingenuity, musical brilliance, genteel and humility, turned all tables and entertained a Krishibid Institution Bangladesh's Complex on Friday evening with ease and charming nonchalance at his solo concert, aptly named "Bappa Mazumder's Odyssey". The concert was arranged by Karkhana.

The musician immediately struck a chord with his younger audiences by having young sensation Masha Islam open for him. As crowds started pouring in from 5 pm onwards, Masha mesmerised the audience with a stunning ensemble of crowd favourites. Beginning with Nancy's "Harano Diner Moto", she blended this musical journey with Arijit Singh's "Tomake Chhuye Dilam" and Shreya Ghoshal's "Jao Pakhi Bolo".

Anticipations were high as Bappa himself waltzed in, dressed in black and white like the gentleman that he is, his similarly coloured Stratocaster complimenting him.

He started his three-hour-long show with the song "Shopnopure", followed by his most famous songs, including "Nikuchi Kori Ami", "Tumi Hobe Buri", "Ghum Ashena", and many more that he delicately weaved on the consciences of Bangladeshi youths for almost three decades of his career. Bappa's ensemble was comprised of 11 seasoned musicians, with Shawon Gaanwala and Antara Rahman as his backing vocals.

The polite singer, totally disregarding the common modern practices of engaging audiences, paused from time to time to gently ask the audience if they were comfortable and entertained, and received favourable responses in the form of tremendous chants.

Bappa also remembered the legendary Bangladeshi singer-songwriter Sanjeeb Choudhury, who was his closest confidante, through a song that they created together, "Ami Phire Pete Chai", in memory of the late musician.

The halls were soon buzzing with choruses from "Tor Karone Eto Kichu", "Surjosnane Chol", "Kokhono Ecche Hoi", "Chaicho Jokhon Ferot Sob Debo", sang along by hundreds of people together. However, the concert reached its height when Bappa Mazumder and Masha Islam came to the stage to sing a song together, beautifully blending two generations.

Masha performing at the concert.

When came the time of his all-time hits "Din Bari Jay" and "Pori", the entire hall struggled to contain the sound waves and excitement that emanated from the audience.

The most fascinating aspect of the concert was that at first glance, it seemed like a reunion of people in their 40s and 50s, who came with their long-lost friends to re-live their youth. The sweet voices of toddlers and children from every part of the hall reminded us of those fans who came there to see Bappa with their children, to make them see a part of themselves.

Popular actress Masuma Rahman Nabila, who came to watch the show with her toddler, said, "As it is Bappa da's show, I knew it would be very organised, entertaining and appropriate for people of all ages and walks. This is also very special to me as I brought my daughter to her first concert here. Bappa da is a legend, and the audience turnout and excitement are a testament to that. I and my daughter are enjoying the show very much."

Singer Somnur Monir Konal, who also came to the concert, said, "The music that Bappa da creates are not mere songs, but experiences. I am fortunate enough to sing with him often, but this time, I came here as just an audience and an ardent fan. It was blissful to watch him perform, and I sang along, danced, and screamed the choruses with other fans. I came here just to sit and listen to him play, and it was a beautiful experience. He is a magician."

The crowd of Dhaka is not new to the common concepts of local concerts, with severe mismanagement and overcrowding problems at every corner. However, when it comes to merely the second solo concert of a musician who has been entertaining, enthralling his audiences for more than 30 years, it had to be different, and it was.

Bappa himself personally told all the photographers and organisers not to come in front of the stage under any circumstance, so that his audience wouldn't miss a glimpse of the show and remain seated comfortably in front of him.

Bappa Mazumder devoted his second solo concert to those of his fans who missed the first one, which took place on September 23, 2022. However, seeing hundreds of his fans, from toddlers to 60-year-olds, eagerly waiting for him to sing their favourite songs at the show, the question remains: will the audiences ever get enough of Bappa Mazumder and his songs? The answer is probably no.