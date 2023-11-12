Swifties dub show ‘Errors Tour’ after Taylor Swift forgets song lyrics

On Thursday, November 9, Taylor Swift recommenced her "Eras Tour" following a two-month break. In the Buenos Aires show, she encountered a mishap mid-performance, prompting her to restart the song. The 33-year-old singer stumbled on the piano and temporarily forgot the lyrics to her track "Champagne Problems".

A TikTok video capturing the amusing incident quickly went viral. In the footage, Taylor Swift appears visibly perplexed by the lyrics of "Champagne Problems". However, she handles the situation with humor by laughing it off and remarking, "I've had two months off," in reference to her hiatus.

In the TikTok video, Swift can be heard addressing the audience, "I've practiced this so many times before tonight." Yet, prior to restarting the song, she playfully remarked, "And you thought you came here to see a professional." The audience joined in laughter as she resumed the song. Social media users found the video entertaining, with one commenter expressing, "She should have a little bloopers segment at the end of the era's movie."

A second user said while indicating one of Swift's song lyrics, "Missed the opportunity to say 'I think there's been a glitch'." Someone else said, "You are! Just bask in that professionalism that no one has." Yet another fan humorously wrote, "Errors Tour". One netizen wrote, "This is why she's one of the best to ever do it."

The pop sensation recently declared the cancellation of the second "Eras Tour" show in Argentina on Friday, citing adverse weather conditions. She shared a statement on her social media platforms, stating, "I love a rain show but I'm never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We've rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. The good news is I get to stay in Argentina later!"