Taylor Swift breaks record with highest number of Song of the Year nominations

Taylor Swift has made Grammy history by securing seven Song of the Year nominations, a feat unmatched in the awards' history. The announcement of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards nominees revealed Swift's dominance in this category with her chart-topping song "Anti-Hero". This accomplishment surpasses the previous records held by Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, both with six nominations each.

Notably, Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights", earned her a sixth nomination for Album of the Year, tying her with Barbara Streisand for the most nominations in this category by a female artiste.

In addition to her Song of the Year and Album of the Year nods Swift attained four more nominations: Record of the Year for "Anti-Hero," Best Pop Solo Performance for the same track, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Karma" featuring Ice Spice, and another Record of the Year nomination for "Anti-Hero". This brings her total Grammy nominations to 52, making her the third most Grammy-nominated artiste.

Swift's fans, affectionately known as Swifties, flooded social media with praises and congratulations for the singer's historic achievement. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) expressed, "She's an incredible artiste, a music industry encapsulated in one person. She truly deserves all the recognition."

Another fan highlighted Swift's impact, stating, "Congratulations to the queen of nominations! Taylor Swift secures her place as the third most nominated female artiste in history with a remarkable 52 Grammy nominations." The overwhelming sentiment amongst fans is admiration for Swift's remarkable career and anticipation for more record-breaking moments in the future.