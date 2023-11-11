Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now a Grammy nominee

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earned a surprising Grammy nomination for the song "Abundance in Millets", emphasising the significance of millets in India's progress.

In a big surprise, "Abundance in Millets", a song featuring PM Narendra Modi got a nod at the 2024 Grammy Awards. It bagged a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category.

The track, created by Falu and Gaurav Shah, is nominated in that category alongside notable competitors. The song, crafted in celebration of the 'International Year of the Millets', sheds light on India's role as a major millet producer. Millets, once staples, took a backseat post the green revolution, and "Abundance in Millets" aims to rekindle awareness about these super grains and their potential to alleviate world hunger.

Other nominees in the category include Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily - "Shadow Forces", Burna Boy - "Alone", Davido - "Feel", Silvana Estrada - "Milagro Y Desastre", Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain ft Rakesh Chaurasia - "Pashto". Ibrahim Maalouf ft Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas - "Todo Colores".

Falu, in a Twitter post, highlighted the song's role in supporting farmers and combating global hunger, aligning with the UN's declaration of the International Year of Millets. The music video showcases millet cultivation in India, promoting its nutritional benefits and advocating for its consumption across diverse demographics. The inclusion of quotes by Narendra Modi emphasises the leader's endorsement of millet as a lifestyle choice beneficial for farmers and the nation.