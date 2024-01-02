Music
Tue Jan 2, 2024 11:19 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 11:31 AM

Taylor Swift surpasses Elvis Presley at Billboard 200

Photo: Collected

Taylor Swift has now surpassed Elvis Presley's record for the most weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 as a solo artiste. 

This achievement comes with the release of her latest album, "1989 (Taylor's Version)", as announced by Billboard on Sunday.

According to reports, Swift has claimed an impressive 68 weeks at the pinnacle of the Billboard 200, surpassing the record of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, who held the No. 1 position for 67 weeks on the Billboard charts.

The source highlighted that Swift initially ascended to the top of the Billboard chart with her 2008 album "Fearless", maintaining its No. 1 position for 11 weeks between 2008 and 2009. Swift continued this success with subsequent albums, including "Speak Now", "Red", "1989", "Reputation", "Lover", "Folklore", "Evermore" and "Midnights", accumulating an additional 47 weeks at the top.

Swift's rerecorded albums have solidified her iconic status in music history. "Fearless (Taylor's Version)", "Red (Taylor's Version)", "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)", and "1989 (Taylor's Version)" collectively secured 10 additional No. 1 positions on the Billboard 200 chart. While Swift may have surpassed Presley's record as a solo artiste, she still faces a considerable distance to eclipse The Beatles, who spent an impressive 132 weeks at the No. 1 spot across their 19 albums from 1964 to 2001.

In 2023, Taylor Swift experienced remarkable success with her Eras Tour, commencing in Arizona in March and concluding with a 35-show run in Los Angeles in August. The release of the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film in October garnered blockbuster ticket sales, accumulating a staggering $92.8 millionin the US.

push notification