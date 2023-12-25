‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ reclaims top spot on Billboard 200

Taylor Swift's re-recorded album, "1989 (Taylor's Version)", has surged back to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, displacing Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2", which slipped to No 2 in its second week. Swift's album marks its fourth non-consecutive week at No 1, resonating with holiday shoppers, notably with soaring sales of vinyl editions.

Her album's current reign marks her 67th week atop the Billboard 200, tying her with the legendary Elvis Presley as the solo artiste with the most weeks at No 1. If "1989 (Taylor's Version)" maintains its lead on the next chart, Swift is set to surpass Presley, marking her name atop this historic chart.

However, despite Swift's remarkable success, she trails behind the Beatles in terms of total weeks atop the Billboard 200, with the Beatles holding the all-time record of 132 weeks at No 1, a number Swift and Presley have yet to reach.

This week, Swift's chart-topping album garnered 136,000 units, a substantial 25% increase from the previous week. Notably, "1989" isn't Swift's only entry in the top 10, with "Midnights" at No 3 (75,000 units) and "Lover" at No 7 (60,000 units).

Hits Daily Double projections estimate Swift's album sales, with "1989" selling approximately 85,000 copies, predominantly in the vinyl format preferred by her fans. "Midnights" and "Lover" sold 38,000 and 27,000 copies, respectively. Beyond the top ranks, other Swift albums like "Folklore" and "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" recorded notable sales of 23,000 and 25,000 copies, respectively, excluding streaming figures.

"1989 (Taylor's Version)" initially made a monumental impact upon its release on October 27, surpassing expectations with a debut of 1.653 million units, 1.359 million of which were pure album sales– a rare occurrence in an era where streaming dominates album consumption.