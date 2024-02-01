Lana Del Rey announces new country album ‘Lasso’

Popular alternative pop star Lana Del Rey has officially announced that her next musical venture "Lasso", a new album due out in September, will feature a collection of country songs.

Lana announced the news to the audience at Billboard's pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. "If you can't already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We're going country. It's happening," the singer said from the dais at the Billboard Power 100 Party 2024.

"That's why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years," she said while paying tribute to Jack Antonoff, who won the Producer of the Year Grammy on Wednesday for three consecutive years.

Jack Antonoff

"The result of that musical journey is a new album slated for release in September, titled 'Lasso'," she said explaining that it will be her tenth studio Long Play (LP).

Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff

"Lasso" is the follow-up album to her 2023 album "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd", which went on to become No 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Notably, with this win, Jack Antonoff has become the owner of eight Grammys in totality. Antonoff has a chance of bagging six more awards to add to his collection at the 66th annual Grammys, set for this Sunday, February 4 in LA, where his work on "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" and Taylor Swift's "Midnights" are up for several honours.

"To be nominated for producer of the year for five consecutive years is anything but luck. Antonoff was born under one of those talents, lucky musical stars, and as a producer and creative, he can essentially do it all," said the captivating songstress.

Recounting her first meeting with Antonoff, Lana noted, "An instant friendship was struck with Jack, who is friends with everybody. That friendship shifted to the studio, where five songs were created in a single day. His chord progressions are timeless, like instantly classic. And his instincts are unique. And apparently award-winning. The music man is a one in a million."

"Lasso" will be her fourth album in just three-and-a-half years. She has nine top 10 appearances on the Billboard 200 chart, including two No 1s, with 2014's "Ultraviolence" and 2017's "Lust For Life".