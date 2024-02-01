There’s no way to feel sad: Margot Robbie on Oscar snub

Margot Robbie has opened up about being overlooked for an Oscar nomination for her role in "Barbie". Addressing the nominations, which notably excluded both her and Greta Gerwig, and the subsequent social media outcry, Robbie expressed that Gerwig deserved recognition in the Best Director category. According to Variety, Robbie made these remarks during a SAG-AFTRA discussion with her co-stars from "Barbie".

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed. Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director. What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it's been an incredible year for all the films," conveyed Robbie stating that she is "beyond ecstatic" about the eight Oscar nominations received by her film.

"Barbie" has earned nominations in eight categories for the Oscars. Ryan Gosling received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor, while America Ferrera secured a nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The film also garnered nods in categories such as Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay (credited to Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), Costume Design, Production Design, and Best Original Song, with recognition for "I'm Just Ken" and "What Was I Made For?".

"Everyone getting the nods that they've had is just incredible, and the best picture nod. We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, and just make some sort of impact. And it's already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this. People's reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience."

"Whether it's seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now… I've never been a part of something like this. Not like this. I've done comic book stuff, which gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can't think of a time when a movie's had this effect on culture. And it's amazing to be in the eye of the storm," Margot Robbie added.