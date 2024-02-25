SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer sweeps big trophies, Barbie snubbed again

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off today and the whole programme is available for streaming on Netflix. This season witnessed some crazy reunions of "Modern Family", "Breaking Bad", "Devil wears Prada", amongst others.

Barbie and Oppenheimer garnered acclaim for their exceptional casts, generating global excitement and igniting the Barbenheimer trend. Barbie secured nominations for leading actress (Margot Robbie), supporting actor (Ryan Gosling), and stunt performers. In parallel, Oppenheimer received nods for lead actor (Cillian Murphy), supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), and supporting actress (Emily Blunt).

Lily Gladstone. Photo:AP

While "Oppenheimer" continued its winning spree in award shows, Barbie was snubbed again.

Barbra Streisand receives lifetime achievement award at SAG awards. Photo: Reuters

During the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, Oppenheimer claimed victory by securing the Best Cast award, along with accolades for Cillian Murphy's lead performance and Robert Downey Jr.'s supporting role. This drama, depicting J. Robert Oppenheimer and the atomic bomb's development, enjoyed box office success last summer and is now positioned as a frontrunner for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Pedro Pascal. Photo: Reuters

Lily Gladstone from "Killers of the Flower Moon" earned the title of Best Actress for her portrayal of an Osage woman betrayed by her husband and targeted in an elaborate conspiracy for her fortune. Shifting to television, HBO's "Succession" claimed the Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, skillfully navigating power struggles and betrayals in its final season. Meanwhile, FX's "The Bear" secured the Best Comedy Series Ensemble award.

Jeremy Allen White. Photo: Reuters

The Screen Actors Guild reunites after a landmark year marked by a record SAG-AFTRA strike that halted Hollywood operations for months. Check out the complete list of winners here.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer – "Oppenheimer"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana – "The Crown"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss – "Oppenheimer"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steven Yeun as Danny Cho – "Beef"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Ali Wong as Amy Lau – "Beef"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Da'vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb – "The Holdovers"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Pedro Pascal as Joel – "The Last of Us"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu – "The Bear"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto – "The Bear"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Last of Us