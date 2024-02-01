Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' shooting

In a recent development, actor and producer Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter charges related to the tragic shooting incident on the set of the low-budget western film "Rust" in New Mexico. Prosecutors in the state, who initially dropped charges, revived the case, leading to Baldwin's indictment for the second time.

Baldwin, who has consistently maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the firearm involved, was not arrested. The charges were initially dropped after a five-month investigation but were reinstated following a forensic expert's report conflicting with Baldwin's account of the incident.

In response to the legal proceedings, Baldwin entered the not guilty plea through a court filing, opting to waive his virtual court appearance scheduled for Thursday. Under the conditions of release, he is prohibited from possessing firearms, leaving the country, or having contact with potential witnesses in the case, except those connected with the "Rust" production.

The court has allowed Baldwin to communicate with witnesses named as civil co-defendants, but only in the presence of attorneys for civil litigation purposes. Additionally, he is prohibited from soliciting witnesses or members of the case and crew to participate in any documentary related to the incident outside of standard investigative procedures.

If convicted, Baldwin faces a sentence of 18 months in prison. The refiling of charges by New Mexico prosecutors adds another layer of complexity to a case marked by a series of missteps, including the downgrading of charges and the stepping down of special prosecutor Andrea Reeb due to a conflict of interest.

A key aspect of the case involves armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering. Her trial is set to commence next month.

The "Rust" shooting occurred on October 21, 2021, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuries to director Joel Souza. The investigation revealed live rounds mixed with dummy rounds on the set, raising questions about how live ammunition ended up there.

SAG-AFTRA has defended Baldwin, emphasising that performers are not expected to be experts on firearms, placing the responsibility on qualified professionals overseeing their use on set.