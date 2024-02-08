Next stop for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film: Disney+

Music
Photo: Collected

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film will start streaming next month on Disney+ with the addition of five songs that were not shown in theaters, Walt Disney said on Wednesday.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 15, Disney said. Acoustic performances of "Cardigan" and four other songs will be added to the version that played in cinemas last year.

The Eras Tour movie has collected $261.7 million at movie box offices, making it the highest-grossing concert film in history.

The tour itself, which resumed this week in Tokyo, is the world's highest-grossing concert tour with more than $1 billion in ticket sales. The show features songs from throughout the 34-year-old singer's career.

Swift just made history at the Grammys, winning an unprecedented fourth Album of the Year honour on Sunday.

Related topic:
Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift's Eras Tour filmTaylor Swift: The Eras TourDisney+Walt Disney
