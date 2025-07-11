Music
Bappa Mazumder bets on CDs with new album ‘Vertical Horizon’

Bappa Mazumder bets on CDs with ‘Vertical Horizon’
Photos: Collected

After a long hiatus, renowned musician Bappa Mazumder has released a full-length music album — and notably, in CD format. Titled "Vertical Horizon", the album features a total of 12 tracks, including five new songs and six older ones.

Speaking to the media, Bappa shared that all of the previously released tracks have been rearranged with new instrumentation, giving them a fresh sound. The lyrics have been penned by a range of writers, including Mas Masum, Russell O'Neil, Sunbeam, Rana, Shahan Kabandh, Mehedi Mohsin, and Sohel Arman, among others. 

One of the songs has also been written by Bappa himself. He has composed the melody and arranged the music for every track on the album.

Commenting on the decision to release a full album in CD format, Bappa said, "This is madness — like chasing wild buffalo while starving at home. But I felt a personal urge. It seemed like people's emotional connection with music was fading. That's what pushed me to make this album."

Explaining his reasons for choosing CDs, he said, "Firstly, in this digital age, we've lost touch with tangible experiences. Music is no longer personal — there's no touch involved. The excitement of buying a cassette or CD and holding it in your hand is gone. I wanted to bring that feeling back. Secondly, CDs offer a far better studio sound quality than online streaming ever can."

Bappa added that the album's title, "Vertical Horizon", reflects his attempt to capture time both vertically and horizontally. 

While the album will soon be available on Spotify, it will take a bit longer to arrive on YouTube.

Apple Google
