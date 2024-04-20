Dalchhut releases new album in honour of Sanjeeb Chowdhury

Dalchhut, the renowned band formed under the leadership of Sanjeeb Chowdhury in 1996, is set to release a new album titled "Sanjeeb," in honour of its founding member.

Since the band's inception, they have released albums such as "Ah" (1997), "Hridoypur" (2000), "Akash Churi" (2002), "Jochona Bihar" (2007), "Tukro Kotha" (2008), "Kingbodonti" (2008), and "Ei Amontron" (2012), keeping busy with albums and stage shows.

After a significant period, Dalchhut returns with a new album named after their former member. Songs from this album will be available on Spotify starting today.

The "Sanjeeb" album features 11 tracks, with lyrics contributed by eight lyricists including Zulfiqar Russell, Kabir Bakul, Shahan Kabondho, Sheikh Rana, Mas Masum, Indranil Chattopadhyay, Deepan, and Russell O'Neil. The title track 'Sanjeeb' was penned by Shahan Kabondho.

Photos: Thabit Al Bashar

Regarding the new album, Bappa Mazumder expressed, "We have always cherished Sanjeeb Chowdhury and wanted to honour him with this album, reflecting our deep sentiments. We love and miss him; hence, this album is our tribute to him."

Reflecting on the album's songs, Bappa added, "All songs are melody-driven, encompassing elements of rock and folk. Listeners will find the signature style of Dalchhut in this new album."

"Sanjeeb" will be released on YouTube following their debut on Spotify.