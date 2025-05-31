Ten bands unite for ‘Nazrul Concert 2025’ at Manik Mia Avenue today

"Nazrul Concert 2025" is set to take place today at 5 pm at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital, featuring performances from ten prominent Bangladeshi bands. Participating bands include Warfaze, Souls, Dalchhut, Ark, Shironamhin, Different Touch, MNB, Rebel, Black, and F Minor.

The event marks the release of a rock album based on the inspirational and revolutionary songs of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. Under the supervision of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the album has been produced by the Kazi Nazrul Islam Institute to introduce Nazrul's works to younger audiences in a modern format. Each of the ten bands has performed one song for the album.

The album features powerful compositions such as "Karar Oi Louho Kopat", "Ei Shikol Pora Chhol", "Tora Shob Joyodhoni Kor", "Jago Onoshon Bondi", "Durgo Gom Giri, Kantar-Moru", "O Bhai Khati Shonar Cheye Khati", "Mora Jhonjhar Moto Uddam", "Bajichhe Damama Bandhore Amama", "Porodeshi Megh", and "Joy Hok Joy Hok".

Executive Director of the Nazrul Institute, Latiful Islam Shibli, stated that the songs were produced preserving the original lyrics, melody, and notations.

Prior to recording, the bands were groomed by veteran Nazrul Sangeet artistes. The songs will be available on the Nazrul Institute's website and social media platforms.

In a video message regarding the concert and the album, Hasan, lead vocalist of Ark, said, "Following the mass uprising of 2024, Kazi Nazrul Islam was officially declared the National Poet by the government. This album aims to present his powerful songs in a format more appealing to the present generation. We welcome this initiative and will perform Nazrul songs at Manik Mia Avenue today. We invite everyone to come and enjoy the concert."

Partha Barua, lead vocalist of Souls, shared, "For the first time, several Bangladeshi bands have reinterpreted the songs of our national poet. Alongside the album release, we will perform these songs live at Manik Mia Avenue."

Shironamhin, in a statement, added, "Songs by Kazi Nazrul Islam have long been a source of inspiration in times of resistance and struggle. This album is a continuation of that spirit, presented in a renewed musical approach."

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki will attend the event as chief guest and formally unveil the album. Along with the ten album tracks, the bands will perform several other rousing Nazrul songs. The event will also feature poetry recitations and additional performances. The concert is open to all.