Gems of Nazrul to honour National Poet’s legacy with musical tribute

Gems of Nazrul, a cultural initiative led by Nazrul Sangeet exponent and Nazrul Award recipient Sadya Afreen Mallick, will host a commemorative event titled "Ontorey Tumi Acho Chirodin" to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Since its inception in 2016, the platform has produced over 35 artistic music videos, featuring both veteran and emerging artists, to bring Nazrul's diverse compositions to contemporary audiences.

Design: Maisha Syeda

Nazrul's extensive repertoire encompasses more than 3,500 songs, ranging from romantic and devotional pieces to revolutionary anthems. His contributions include the creation of 17 new ragas, a remarkable achievement over a span of just 22 years.

Gems of Nazrul's productions have been broadcast on national television channels such as Channel i and Bangladesh Television, and are accessible globally through their official YouTube channel. These works often coincide with significant national events, including Nazrul's birth and death anniversaries, and aim to instill his ideals in younger generations.

Photo: Collected

As the 126th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam approaches, Gems of Nazrul, in collaboration with The Daily Star, will host a commemorative event on May 31 at 6pm. The celebration will feature a curated selection of Nazrul's compositions, reflecting the poet's enduring influence on Bangladesh's cultural heritage.

Sadya Afreen Mallick, recipient of the Nazrul Award, continues to spearhead this initiative, emphasising the importance of keeping Nazrul's spirit alive in contemporary times.

For more information and to explore their productions, visit the Gems of Nazrul YouTube channel.