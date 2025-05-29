Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu May 29, 2025 04:51 PM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 05:11 PM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

Gems of Nazrul to honour National Poet’s legacy with musical tribute

Thu May 29, 2025 04:51 PM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 05:11 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu May 29, 2025 04:51 PM Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 05:11 PM
Gems of Nazrul
Photo: Courtesy

Gems of Nazrul, a cultural initiative led by Nazrul Sangeet exponent and Nazrul Award recipient Sadya Afreen Mallick, will host a commemorative event titled "Ontorey Tumi Acho Chirodin" to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Since its inception in 2016, the platform has produced over 35 artistic music videos, featuring both veteran and emerging artists, to bring Nazrul's diverse compositions to contemporary audiences.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kazi Nazrul Islam 48 Death Anniversary
Design: Maisha Syeda

Nazrul's extensive repertoire encompasses more than 3,500 songs, ranging from romantic and devotional pieces to revolutionary anthems. His contributions include the creation of 17 new ragas, a remarkable achievement over a span of just 22 years.

Gems of Nazrul's productions have been broadcast on national television channels such as Channel i and Bangladesh Television, and are accessible globally through their official YouTube channel. These works often coincide with significant national events, including Nazrul's birth and death anniversaries, and aim to instill his ideals in younger generations.

Festivities commemorating Kazi Nazrul Islam’s 125th birth anniversary
Photo: Collected

As the 126th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam approaches, Gems of Nazrul, in collaboration with The Daily Star, will host a commemorative event on May 31 at 6pm. The celebration will feature a curated selection of Nazrul's compositions, reflecting the poet's enduring influence on Bangladesh's cultural heritage.

Sadya Afreen Mallick, recipient of the Nazrul Award, continues to spearhead this initiative, emphasising the importance of keeping Nazrul's spirit alive in contemporary times. 

For more information and to explore their productions, visit the Gems of Nazrul YouTube channel.

‘Taandob’ title track released to mark Shakib Khan’s 26-year milestone
Read more

‘Taandob’ title track released to mark Shakib Khan’s 26-year milestone

Related topic:
Gems of NazrulGems of Nazrul musical production
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Gems of Nazrul pays tribute to Bangladesh commemorating 52nd Victory Day

Gems of Nazrul pays tribute to Bangladesh commemorating 52nd Victory Day

1y ago
Gems of Nazrul to pay special tribute on Nazrul Jayanti

Gems of Nazrul to pay special tribute on Nazrul Jayanti

2y ago
Gems of Nazrul honours National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on his death anniversary

Gems of Nazrul honours national poet on his death anniversary

1y ago
Gems of Nazrul organise tribute show on Victory Day

Gems of Nazrul organise tribute show on Victory Day

2y ago
|রাজনীতি

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচন আয়োজনে সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণা করুন: তারেক রহমান

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচনের সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণার আহ্বান জানিয়ে বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান বলেছেন, ‘দেশের বর্তমান অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার ১০ মাসেও জাতীয় নির্বাচনের...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফারুকের মনোনয়ন বাতিল করল ক্রীড়া পরিষদ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে