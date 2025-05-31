‘Ontorey Tumi Acho Chirodin’: A tribute to Nazrul’s enduring musical legacy

To commemorate the 126th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, the National Poet of Bangladesh, the cultural platform Gems of Nazrul hosted a musical tribute titled "Ontorey Tumi Acho Chirodin" this evening. The event brought together prominent Nazrul exponents and emerging voices to celebrate the poet's diverse musical repertoire and reflect on his unparalleled contributions to Bengali music.

Held at The Daily Star Centre in Dhaka, the programme opened with a projected audio-visual sequence of Nazrul's songs, followed by live performances by veteran artistes including Dr Asit Roy, Yasmin Mushtari, Sujit Mustafa, Dr Priyanka Gope, Shaheed Kabir Polash, Dr Padmini Rai, and Bijon Chandra Mistry, among others.

The evening's performances were curated to traverse the various emotional and thematic landscapes of Nazrul's compositions; from spiritual invocations and revolutionary anthems to lyrical romantic ballads.

In her opening remarks, Sadya Afreen Mallick, the founder of Gems of Nazrul, reiterated the platform's mission: to bring Nazrul's musical genius to broader public consciousness.

"Much of Nazrul's work remains unfamiliar to the younger generation," she noted. "If school children are taught even ten of his songs, it would offer them a profound understanding of who Nazrul was; not only as a poet but as a visionary of musical and social harmony."

Mahfuz Anam, Editor and Publisher of The Daily Star, delivered brief closing remarks, reflecting on the continuing relevance of Nazrul's messages in a world fraught with division and inequality.

The programme concluded with a special performance directed by Dr Gulzar Hossain, uniting senior and junior artistes in a collective homage to the rebel poet.

The tribute did not seek to reinvent Nazrul's legacy. Instead, it asked a more urgent question: why has so much of his music faded from public memory? By drawing attention to what remains overlooked, "Ontorey Tumi Acho Chirodin" positioned itself as more than a celebration; the gaps in cultural education, the erasure of artistic heritage, and the need for deliberate reintroduction. In doing so, it reminded audiences that legacies do not endure on their own. They require work.