Gems of Nazrul to release special music video for Nazrul Jayanti

Gems of Nazrul has crafted its 31st artistic music video "Joy Hok", in commemoration of the 125th birth anniversary of our National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam this year. This video is centred on several iconic Nazrul songs that ignited the spirits of the youth during the anti-colonial era and the 1971 War of Independence.

The milestone project was conceived and directed by Sadya Afreen Mallick, a respected Nazrul researcher and recipient of the Nazrul Award.

It will feature two renowned patriotic songs, "Karar oi Louho Kobat" and "Shongka Shunno", performed by skilled young vocalists and dancers from Dhriti Nartanalaya. The choreography has been overseen by the esteemed dancer Warda Rihab.

The recitation is delivered by Shimul Mustapha, recipient of the Ekushey Padak Award. On the other hand, the music for the video has been composed by the esteemed musician Durbadal Chatterjee.

This special commemorative music video has been filmed at reputed locations including the Bangla Academy premises and other historic sites such as the Lalbagh Fort, Gulshan Society Park, and various other significant landmarks.

The video is scheduled for release on May 25 at 12:01am on Bangladesh Television, Channel i, and at the National Museum.

It will also be accessible on the official YouTube channel of Gems of Nazrul and its affiliated social media platforms. The project has received sponsorship from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Shah Cement.