Notable Bangladeshi film adaptations of Nazrul’s works

Today marks the 125th birth anniversary of our national poet, Kazi Nazrul Islam. His stories and novels, which still inspire numerous films, have led to Bangladeshi productions being crafted around his ideas. Prominent Bangladeshi actresses, notably Rozina, Moushumi, and Purnima, have played significant roles in these adaptations. The occasion of the day thus calls for a recollection of their contributions to Nazrul-inspired cinema.

In 2006, Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar and actress Moushumi co-produced a film based on the story "Meher Negar" written by Kazi Nazrul Islam. The film, produced by Impress Telefilm, features Moushumi and Ferdous Ahmed in the leading roles.

Moushumi remarked on the movie, "It's very challenging to resist the allure of bringing literature to life on screen. Such opportunities are rare. So, when they arise, even if I'm occupied with other projects, I try to seize them. However, these roles demand significantly more time and effort compared to the usual eight to ten dramas."

The movie "Rakkhushi", produced by Impress Telefilm, features Rozina, Purnima and Ferdous in the leading roles. Purnima shared her admiration for Kazi Nazrul Islam, stating, "Kazi Nazrul Islam is my favourite poet as I am fascinated by his writings. I get excited about the opportunity to star in projects based on his literature as it becomes the pinnacle achievement of my career".

In addition to these, films based on Kazi Nazrul Islam's writings include "Mrityukshuda", "Byathar Daan", and "Padmagokhro".

The Bangladesh Shishu Academy has also produced a couple of children's films, namely, "'Lichu Chor", "Khuki", and "Kathbirali".