Festivities commemorating Kazi Nazrul Islam’s 125th birth anniversary

Kazi Nazrul Islam, the national poet of Bangladesh, turned the hardships of poverty and betrayal into profound sources of creative inspiration. He embraced his grief and expressed it through the evocative rhythms of his poetry and the melodies of his music. His works capture the pain of betrayal, alongside deep expressions of love and a relentless pursuit of equality​.

Born in 1899 AD in Churulia village of Bardhaman district, West Bengal, today marks the 125th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam. In celebration of the day, various national and private events, with numerous activities, have been dedicated to honouring his legacy.

Here are the details of those events.

Celebrations

In celebration of Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary, several festivals are underway. A three-day event is currently being held at Nazrul Auditorium in Trishal, Mymensingh, which was inaugurated on Thursday, May 23, by State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman. Additionally, the Nazrul Mela is taking place at Nazrul School Ground in Trishal.

A festival titled "Bhaag Hoyniko Nazrul" is set to take place at the Kaoraid Kali Narayan High School field in Sreepur Upazila, Gazipur. This event has been organised by the Indira Gandhi Cultural Center of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, in collaboration with the Netaji Subhash-Kazi Nazrul Social and Cultural Welfare Trust. The festival will feature a variety of activities including seminars, recitals, and musical performances.

In addition, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs is hosting a three-day celebration from May 25 to May 27. This event will be inaugurated by Parliament Deputy Leader Begum Matia Chowdhury at the National Museum today at 4pm. The celebration will feature various cultural performances, seminars, and exhibitions to honour the national poet's legacy and contributions.

Nazrul Award

This award has been presented annually since 2022. This arrangement comes in recognition of individuals who have made significant contributions to the research, translation, and practice of Nazrul music, by Bangla Academy. This year's recipient is Professor Razia Sultana. The award ceremony took place last Thursday (May 22) in the Shamsur Rahman seminar room at the Bangla Academy. However, Dr Momena Khatun accepted the awards on her behalf, as she is currently abroad.

The Kazi Nazrul Islam Memorial Award, presented by Udar Akash magazine and publication in West Bengal, was recently bestowed upon Bangladeshi author Abu Sayeed.

Speech by president and prime minister

On the occasion of the poet's birth anniversary, President Md Shahabuddin remarked in his address, "Nazrul's poetry and songs served as a source of inspiration for various movements and struggles in Bengal, spanning from the anti-British movement to the mass uprisings of 1979 and the great Liberation War."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed, "Poet Nazrul's powerful writings were instrumental in inspiring and galvanising the people of Bangladesh during the Liberation War". She reckoned the timeless relevance of Nazrul literature in the nation's cultural fabric. "In addition to his aspiration for a society devoid of discrimination, exploitation, and communal discord, we perceive the reflection of the struggles and endeavours of the nation's founding father within Nazrul's vision."

The prime minister also expressed the government's dedicated efforts over the past 15 years to ensure the legacy of the poet is passed down to the new generation. With deep sincerity, she extended her warmest wishes for the success of all initiatives commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of the revered poet.

Organized by BTV

Once again, the state television channel BTV upheld its tradition by honouring the birthday of our national poet. This Saturday night, at 9pm, viewers can anticipate the gripping drama "Kararuddha Nazrul" to grace their screens. Penned by the talented Md Nazrul Islam and brought to life by the visionary producer Saahriar Mohammad Hasan, this production promises to be a spectacle like no other. With stellar performances by esteemed actors such as Jhuna Chowdhury, Samu Chowdhury, Momena Chowdhury, and many more, audiences are in for a treat.

Furthermore, there will be a writing programme titled "Srishti'r Mohanande", where creativity takes center stage. Hosted by Soumitra Shekhar and produced by Nasir Uddin, this show features music by Khairul Anam Shakeel, Fatema Tuz Zohra, Yakub Ali Khan, and Chanda Chakraborty, along with discussions and recitations by Nazrul researcher Munsi Abu Saif.

A special event called "Mora Ek Brinte Duti Kusum" is being organised for children. It features a mix of activities like dance, music, poetry, and drama. Hosted by Dr Nasheed Kamal and directed by Warda Rihab, this show will showcase a dance-drama based on Nazrul Sahitya titled "Chiro Unnoto Momo Shir".

Upcoming renditions

To celebrate Kazi Nazrul Islam's birthday, several new songs have been released. One of them, "Sonar Godhuli Raage," features vocals from Sushmita Debnath Shuchi, Mohit Khan, Manish Sarkar, and Mirazul Jannat Sonia, all of whom are Chayanat instructors. This track is a fusion of three of Nazrul Islam's classics: "Pardeshi Megh", "Ajao Kaade Kanone", and "Abar Bhalobashar Saadh Jaage". This rendition is composed by Tausifar Rahman and distributed by Zee Series.

Another song titled "Kazi Nazrul", honouring the poet himself was written and composed by Anurup Aich. It was sung by Jinnah Khan, with music by Zahid Bashar Pankaj. It is set for release under Z Music Arts.