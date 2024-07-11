My greatest fortune is my audience’s love: Purnima

National Film Award-winning actress Dilara Hanif Purnima celebrates her birthday today (July 11). Since, making her film debut in 1998 with Jakir Hossain Raju's directorial film "E Jibon Tomar Amar", she has become a beloved figure in the world of Bangladeshi cinema.

Reflecting on her birthday, Purnima shared, "I'm spending this special day at home, surrounded by my loved ones and their affection. Receiving so much love from people is indeed joyous and fulfilling. I always respect the love I get and wish to live with it."

Regarding special surprises she received on her birthday, the "Moner Majhe Tumi" famed actress mentioned, "Probably the highlight of this day is my daughter, who hugged and wished me saying 'happy birthday Maa' at the first hour. It was a truly singular moment that will stay with me forever."

Additionally, her husband, Ashfaqur Rahman Robin, also prepared a special outing for her to celebrate the happy day.

Sharing the joyous occasion with The Daily Star, the actress recounted, "He took me out for dinner last night, and although I thought it would be just the two of us, he had planned something bigger. As we dined, I was astonished to see my sister-in-law, my sister, and about 30-40 close friends joining us. It was an unforgettable evening with cake cutting and great company."

Purnima also reflected on her journey and the beauty of life, stating, "Life is indeed beautiful. It becomes beautiful when you live it well. If you don't, it loses its charm. Knowing how to live life beautifully is the key."

Purnima, who is most loved among her audiences for her films and lively presence on screen, shared her thoughts on her career and public perception. The actress remarked, "At the peak of my career, I received thousands of birthday wishes. Even when I worked less, people showered their love and admiration towards me."

"A celebrity is always under public scrutiny; any negative incident goes viral quickly, but positive achievements often don't get the same attention. However, I believe I have been loved unconditionally by my audiences throughout my career," the "Shubha", and "Shasti" famed actress emphasised.

Addressing the significance of public affection, Purnima stated, "The love of people is the greatest achievement of my life. I consider it my greatest fortune."

This year saw the release of Purnima's new film "Ahare Jibon", with several other films awaiting release. The actress also hinted at the possibility of working on projects for OTT platforms.

Regarding her return to work, Purnima shared, "I'm currently preparing for new projects, engaging in discussions about upcoming films and OTT ventures. I will share more once things are finalised. I hope to resume shooting by September or October of this year."