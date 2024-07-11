Chanchal Chowdhury receives award from Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Two distinguished actors hailing from the two Bengals—one from Bangladesh and the other from India—are making waves in the Bengali film industry. The talents in question are Chanchal Chowdhury and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Both celebrated for their exceptional acting prowess, recently crossed each other's paths.

This year, the North American Bengali Conference (NABC) introduced an award named after an esteemed figure, and Chanchal Chowdhury was honoured as the first recipient. The actor expressed his gratitude acknowledging, "My friend, actor Parambrata, presented the award to me."

Chanchal Chowdhury has been in the United States for several days to attend two award ceremonies.

The "Aynabaji" actor posted about his recent visit to the US, where he recounted the highlights and memorable times during his trip. Along with his narrative, he included two photographs of him receiving awards.

In his post, The actor wrote about his America tour, mentioning that his initial destination was New York for the Dhallywood Award 2024, followed by a trip to Chicago, where he received the Best Actor Award at NABC 2024.

Photo: Collected

The actor has previously received the Dhallywood Award multiple times, with gratitude to Alamgir Khan Alam.

Chanchal remarked, "However, this time, I feel particularly honoured and thrilled to receive the Best Actor Award at NABC 2024. This award holds special significance as it is the respected Sunetra Ghatak Memorial Award, named in memory of the mother of renowned West Bengal actor Parambrata Chatterjee."

At the end of the post, he introduced Sunetra Ghatak, noting that the esteemed Sunetra Ghatak was a renowned filmmaker of the subcontinent and the niece of Hrithik Kumar Ghatak."

"Holding the award in his hand, Chanchal Chowdhury expressed his gratitude, stating "I am deeply thankful to the NABC authorities for bestowing this special honour upon me. Here's to the continued success of Bengali cinema."

Established in 1981, the North American Bengali Conference (NABC) is a significant event where expatriate Bengalis in the US and Canada host various programmes featuring numerous stars. Each year, celebrities from India's West Bengal join the festivities.