Shakib and Chanchal tease fans in ‘Toofani’ photo

Photo: Collected

Chanchal Chowdhury, who will be playing a cameo role in the Shakib Khan starrer "Toofan", was spotted in the teaser of the film. The actor, who will be working with entertainment giants SVF, Chorki, and Alpha-I for his upcoming movie "Domm," decided to make a guest appearance in one of their productions, directed by Raihan Rafi. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the two actors share the screen for the first time in the film.

 

Today, Chanchal Chowdhury shared a picture with Shakib Khan on his official Facebook page. In his teaser, Chanchal delivered the dialogue, "Toofan... Khub Bhoy Paisire," and the actor decided to tease fans with the caption, "Bhoy Nai… Prochondo Gorom ey Prochondo Thanda Thaki." (Don't be scared… We always stay cool in scorching heat).

Within minutes, the photo gained 1.4k reactions, and fans showered the post with love. One user wrote, "Two of my favorite actors together," while another commented, "Picture of the Day."

'Toofan's' teaser hints at action like never before!
"Toofan" is expected to be released on Eid-ul-Azha. Directed by Raihan Rafi, the film also stars Masooma Nabila, Mimi Chakraborty, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others. The teaser suggests a plot that explores the life of an underworld mafia leader determined to take over the country.

