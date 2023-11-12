Zayed Khan to perform at National Film Awards 2022

Popular actor Zayed Khan is all set to perform at the National Film Awards 2022 on November 14 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, confirmed the actor himself.

The award giving ceremony will be graced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and he is going to perform at a cultural programme following the event, Zayed Khan told The Daily Star.

"As veteran actors Kamrul Alam Khan Khasru and Rawshan Ara Rozina have been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award 2022, I, along with actress Achol, will be performing at the programme commemorating their contributions to the film industry ," stated Zayed Khan.

"We are performing in front of PM Sheikh Hasina and I consider this a great honour. We have picked out the most popular songs of Khasru Bhai and Rozina Apa from the 1980s for our performance and I think it is going to be great," said the actor.

Zayed Khan

The actors will perform on "Oree O Praner Raja" from one of Khasru's film, and Chero Na Chero Na Haat" from Rozina's "Obichar" film.

Popular stars Ferdous and Purnima have been announced as this year's hosts, who are already adept at maintaining an enjoyable camaraderie as a duo.

In regard to being the host for the event, Ferdous told The Daily Star, "This year marks the eighth consecutive occasion that I will be hosting the National Film Awards ceremony and Purnima will co-host with me for the fourth successive time. We have begun preparations, and discussions are underway regarding our activities during hosting."

Also, this year, the Best Actor Award goes to Chanchal Chowdhury for his outstanding performance in the film "Hawa". On the other hand, the Best Actress Award is shared by Jaya Ahsan and Reekita Nondine Shimu for their roles in the films "Beauty Circus" and "Shimu", respectively.