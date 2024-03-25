Will ‘Shonar Char’ be Moushumi, Sani’s definitive comeback?

Acclaimed on and off-screen couple, Omar Sani and Moushumi are going to star together in a film titled "Shonar Char", after a long hiatus. The film is slated to be released on the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Zahid Hossain directorial film will center around a love story between two people living in the chars. The director, Zahid Hossain has also written the story, script and dialogue of the film.

Regarding the film, Omar Sani said, "The story of the film is interesting. I will play the role of a lathiyal (a hired ruffian armed with a club or stick). After a long hiatus, I'm working with Moushumi and Zahid Hossain, who is a talented film director. I hope viewers will enjoy the movie."

Moushumi Said, "Earlier, I worked with Zahid Bhai in the movie 'Matritto'. He always makes good story-based films. 'Shonar Char' also contains an amazing story. Omar Sani's character in the movie is very challenging. We are trying our level best to produce a good film."

Director Zahid Hossain said, "Omar Sani's character in the film is different from his previous characters. I hope he will create an example in his acting career through the character of the movie."

Jahangir Sikder, the producer of the film, said "We have scheduled the film for an Eid release. Moushumi has a separate fanbase, and the other actors have also performed exceptionally well. The storyline is also fantastic. I hope the audience will enjoy 'Sonar Char'."

It is worth mentioning that two years ago, Moushumi acted in "Deshantar" and "Bhangon", both of which received critical acclaim.

